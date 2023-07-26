Cardinals overpower Diamondbacks with 5 home runs in 11-7 victory

The two homers for Gorman increased his season total to 22, tied for the most on the team with Nolan Arenado.

PHOENIX — It was a happy homecoming for Nolan Gorman on Wednesday in Arizona.

Playing in front of scores of family and friends, Gorman hit two of the Cardinals’ five home runs in the win over the Diamondbacks – which also happened to come on his mother’s birthday.

Gorman led off the second inning with a long home run to center field off Cy Young favorite Zac Gallen, then added a two-run homer in the eighth as the Cardinals enjoyed their second five-run inning in the three-game series.

In what might have been his final start for the Cardinals, Jack Flaherty had a no-decision, leaving in the sixth inning with the score tied at 3.

Here is how Wednesday’s game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals also got two-run homers from Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Knizner and a solo homer from Lars Nootbaar … The Cardinals scored at least 10 runs twice in the three-game series, the first two times this season they have reached that total in a road game … Knizner also had an RBI single in the seventh that broke the 3-3 tie … Gorman also singled in the ninth for a three-hit game … Nootbaar also finished with three hits and two RBIs … Seven of the Cardinals’ 15 hits came in the eighth and ninth inning.

On the mound: In his final start before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Flaherty allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out six. He took a 3-2 lead into the sixth but gave up the game-tying home run leading off the inning … Arizona scored one run in the seventh against Andre Pallante before Andrew Suarez made his Cardinals debut, pitching the final two innings, giving up three runs in the ninth, including a two-run homer.

Key stat: This was the third time the Cardinals have hit five homers in a game at Arizona, having also done it in games in 2004 and 2012. It was the second five-homer game of the season for the Cardinals.

Worth noting: The two homers for Gorman increased his season total to 22, tied for the most on the team with Nolan Arenado … It was the third two-homer game of the season for Gorman and the fourth of his career … This was the fourth game for Gorman in his hometown of Phoenix; he was 1-of-9 in the first three games … Arenado had a scheduled day off on Thursday … Five of the Cardinals runs came against Gallen, who had been 9-0 in 10 starts with a 1.48 at home this season.

Looking ahead: The Cardinals return home to start a four-game series against the Cubs on Thursday night, the Cubs only games in St. Louis time year. Miles Mikolas is the scheduled starter in the 6:45 p.m. game.

