Cardinals place Dylan Carlson on 10-day IL with wrist sprain

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without their starting right fielder for at least a little bit longer after Dylan Carlson was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Tuesday with a right wrist sprain. The IL trip is retroactive to Aug. 14.

"He came in yesterday on the off day and swung the bat and actually felt pretty good about it... And he woke up today with a little more soreness," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said on Tuesday. "We got with the medical team and decided he needed a little more time. We don't necessarily have the time, especially in the National League setting to carry him for a couple more days so we're going to put him on the IL."