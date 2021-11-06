x
Cardinals expected to hire Schumaker as bench coach

Former Cardinal Skip Schumaker is expected to be named the team’s new bench coach, sources say. It isn't known when the team will make the announcement
ST. LOUIS — Sources have told STLSportsPage.com that former Cardinal Skip Schumaker is expected to be named the team’s new bench coach.  It isn’t known when the team will make that announcement.

New manager Oli Marmol has been considering candidates for the bench coach position, which became open when he was promoted to replace Mike Shildt as the Cardinals manager. Most of the team’s coaching staff from last season is expected to return with the exception of assistant hitting coach Jobel Jimenez.

Schumaker was the associate manager of the San Diego Padres and played for the St. Louis Cardinals before going on to the Los Angeles Dodgers,  Cincinnati Reds and then became the Padres first base coach.

    

