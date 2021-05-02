Cardinals fan follows through, sends Mozeliak flowers after Arenado trade

Think Cardinals fans are fired up for their new superstar third baseman?

ST. LOUIS — To say St. Louis is excited about acquiring Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies is an understatement.

Since the trade was officially announced on Monday night, Cardinals fans have rejoiced online about landing their new superstar third baseman.

One fan on Twitter named Quinn, went a step further.

On Jan. 29 he tweeted, "If we actually get Arenado I'm sending Mozeliak flowers."

Well, he made good on his word.

Quinn tweeted out his flower order on Wednesday with a message to Mozeliak that read, "I said on Twitter that I would send you flowers if you got Arenado. Thank you. Sincerely, @QuinnSTLCards."

The Cardinals confirmed the flowers had indeed reached Mozeliak on Thursday, with a picture of them at Busch Stadium.

Mozeliak and the Cardinals pulled off the trade with the Rockies for Arenado in exchange for pitcher Austin Gomber, and prospects Elehuris Montero, Mateo Gil, Jake Sommers and Tony Locey.