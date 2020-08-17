Fans can order cardboard cutouts of themselves to sit in Busch Stadium stands

The Cardinals have come up with a stand-in for fans who are missing the live baseball experience.

ST. LOUIS — Coronavirus restrictions mean there are no fans attending games at Busch Stadium this season -- but the Cardinals have come up with a stand-in for fans who are missing the live baseball experience.

The St. Louis Cardinals officially announced its "CardBOARD Nation" program Monday morning. Fans can submit their photos on the team's website and have a waterproof, high-resolution cutout of themselves placed in the stadium stands.

Each cutout costs $70 plus shipping for the general public or $50 plus shipping for season ticket holders. Proceeds will benefit Cardinals Care, the team's charity initiative that benefits local kids.

The Cardinals aren't the only team to place cardboard cutouts of fan in their stands. Teams such as the Braves, Athletics, Giants, Twins and Brewers have also gotten in on the trend.

