Cardinals' ace Jack Flaherty is getting some recognition for his historic second half this past season.

On Tuesday, Flaherty was named to Major League Baseball's All-MLB second team for 2019.

Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom were picked ahead of Flaherty on the first team.

The voting for the inaugural All-MLB teams was determined by both fans, and a panel of experts.

Flaherty was the only Cardinals player picked for either of the teams.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Pete Alonso, second baseman DJ LeMahieu, third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielder Mike Trout, outfielder Cody Bellinger, outfielder Christian Yelich, designated hitter Nelson Cruz, and relief pitchers Kirby Yates and Josh Hader rounded out the first team.

Watch: Jack Flaherty talks after Cardinals win NLDS

Catcher Yasmani Grandal. first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, shortstop Marcus Semien, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., outfielder Juan Soto, outfielder Mookie Betts, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, starting pitchers Zack Greinke, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Charlie Morton and Mike Soroka and relief pitchers Arolids Chapman and Liam Hendriks joined Flaherty on the second team.

Flaherty went 11-8 in 2019 with a 2.75 ERA in 33 starts. He was 1-2 in the postseason with a 4.24 ERA.

No other Cardinals were up for "All-MLB" honors.

