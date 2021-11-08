Former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named finalist for NL Manager of the Year

Mike Shildt might not be managing the Cardinals anymore, but he's up for some hardware for his team's performance in 2021

ST. LOUIS — Mike Shildt won't be managing the Cardinals in 2022. But he could get some hardware for his team's performance in 2021.

Less than a month after the team fired him, Shildt was named a finalist for the National League Manager of the Year Award on Monday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler and Brewers manager Craig Counsell are the other two finalists.

The Cardinals fired Shildt after the team's 2021 season citing "philosophical differences". Bench coach Oliver Marmol was named the team's next manager.

“While clearly there were differences that led to this parting of ways, out of respect for the organization and the people that run it, I can only express my gratitude and all those philosophies that were shared over the years – most of which were together – allowed us to part ways as professional friends,” Shildt said in a statement after his firing. "And what differences there were will be left to remain unsaid.”

Shildt won the NL Manager of the Year Award in 2019 with the Cardinals.

In 2021, Shildt led St. Louis to a 90-72 record and a berth in the NL Wild Card game where the Cardinals fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals mounted a 17-game winning streak in September, the longest in franchise history to vault the team back into playoff contention.

Kapler led the Giants to the NL West crown over the Dodgers before eventually losing to LA in the NLDS.

Counsell led the Brewers to the NL Central title before losing to the Braves in the NLDS.