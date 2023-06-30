Friday night's Cardinals game postponed, will be made up in Saturday doubleheader

Friday night's postponed game against the Yankees will be made up Saturday as part of a split doubleheader.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals' Friday evening game against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game had been scheduled for 7:15 at Busch Stadium. It will be made up Saturday, July 1, at 6:15 as part of a split doubleheader with Saturday's originally scheduled 1:15 game, the team said.

Gates for the 1:15 game will open at 11:15 a.m., and gates for the 6:15 game will open at 4:45.

The Cardinals said tickets for Friday night's game will be valid for Saturday's rescheduled 6:15 game. More information on the Cardinals' ticket policies is available at cardinals.com/tickets.

Widespread thunderstorms and hail touched down in the St. Louis region Friday, leaving damage across several communities.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the area until 11 p.m. Friday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening. The main threat will be gusty winds from 60-70 mph.

