Cardinals get sharp pitching in 4-1 win over Mets

Mets starter Justin Verlander was dominant for five innings, but the Cardinals scored in the sixth and seventh after Verlander was lifted from the game.

JUPITER, Fla. — Result: Cardinals 4, Mets 1

The Cardinals did not have much luck against Justin Verlander on Wednesday, getting only one hit and striking out eight times.

The good news for the Cardinals was that Verlander left the game after five innings.

Dylan Carlson and Juan Yepez hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth that produced two runs and the Cardinals added two more runs in the seventh to get the win over the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The Cardinals’ only hit off Verlander was a double by Alec Burleson leading off the fifth.

Here is how Wednesday’s game broke down:

High: Starting pitcher Connor Thomas worked four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

Low: Masyn Winn struck out in all three of his at-bats and has just one hit in his last 11 at-bats.

At the plate: The sixth-inning rally began with a leadoff double by Kramer Robertson before Carlson, batting lefthanded, and Yepez hit their doubles with two outs … In the seventh, the Cardinals got consecutive singles from Moises Gomez, Andrew Knizner and Robertson to score their first run, followed by a sacrifice fly from minor leaguer Victor Scott II … Gomez and Knizner each struck out twice, part of the team’s total of 13 strikeouts in the game.

On the mound: Despite allowing the two hits,Thomas needed just 38 pitches to get through his four innings … Drew VerHagen gave up a home run in the fifth for the Mets’ only run … For the second game in a row Ryan Helsley struck out the side … Jordan Hicks also worked a scoreless inning, pitching around a hit and a walk.

Worth noting: The Cardinals announced after the game that non-roster pitcher Tink Hence had been returned to the minor-league camp, leaving 50 players in camp (counting those still away at the World Baseball Classic) … Shortstop Tommy Edman returned from his short stint with the Korean team and is expected to get in a couple of days of workouts before returning to the lineup this weekend … Paul DeJong likely will be out for the next few days because of tightness in his lower back. He only has had 13 at-bats this spring after missing time earlier this month because of a sore arm.

Up next: The Cardinals will be back in Jupiter on Thursday to play the Astros, with Jack Flaherty the scheduled starter. Jordan Montgomery is set to make a start in a simulated game on the backfields.