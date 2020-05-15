x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

stl-cardinals

Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class to be announced next week

The Hall of Fame announcement will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest on May 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Credit: UPI
Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will announce the 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class next week.

The Hall of Fame announcement will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest on May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III and broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will announce the two modern players elected by fans during the online balloting process, according to a press release.

Fans were able to vote for Cardinals greats Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor.

DeWitt will also name a veteran player selected for induction by the club’s committee of Cardinals baseball experts, according to the release.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame will be permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame Gallery on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village.

RELATED: 'She just fulfilled any role that needed to be filled': Paul DeJong talks about relationship with his mom

More Cardinals Stories