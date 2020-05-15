Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class to be announced next week

The Hall of Fame announcement will be televised on FOX Sports Midwest on May 22 at 6:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will announce the 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class next week.

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III and broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will announce the two modern players elected by fans during the online balloting process, according to a press release.

Fans were able to vote for Cardinals greats Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Tom Herr, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, Lee Smith and John Tudor.

DeWitt will also name a veteran player selected for induction by the club’s committee of Cardinals baseball experts, according to the release.

Each member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame will be permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame Gallery on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in Ballpark Village.