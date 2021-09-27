Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader named National League Player of the Week

Bader hit .517 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 1.548 OPS last week as the Cardinals continued their franchise-best winning streak

ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader is the latest Cardinals player to claim a National League Player of the Week Award during the 2021 season.

Bader was named the NL Player of the Week on Monday, after hitting .517 with three home runs, two stolen bases and a 1.548 OPS last week.

Bader helped the Cardinals run their franchise-record 16-game winning streak with sweeps of the Brewers and Cubs on the road.

As of Monday, the Cardinals have a magic number of one to clinch the second Wild Card spot in the National League.

On the season, Bader is hitting .270 with a .794 OPS, 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 97 games.

Tyler O'Neill and Tommy Edman have also been named National League Players of the Week so far in 2021. O'Neill won his award the week before Bader.

Yankees DH/Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named the Player of the Week in the American League. Stanton hit .409 with 13 RBI and a 1.440 OPS last week as New York went 6-0 and moved into the top spot in the AL Wild Card race.