Cardinals land three players on MLB's top 100 prospects list for 2021

The Cardinals have some exciting young players on the way. But where do they rank among all top prospects?

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals' farm system has produced some gems over the recent years. From Jack Flaherty, to Kolten Wong, to Paul DeJong, the Cardinals have shown a knack for developing players into big leaguers.

There's a new crop on the way, and they're getting some national recognition.

Thursday night, MLB Pipeline released their annual list of the top 100 prospects in baseball. And the Cardinals had some big names crack the list.

Checking in at No. 13 was outfielder Dylan Carlson. He was the fourth highest-ranked outfielder on the list.

Of course, Cardinals fans have already seen Carlson at the Major League level, when he debuted in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020. Carlson hit .200 in 199 at-bats slugging three home runs and driving in 16 runs in a limited role. He's expected to take on a larger presence in the lineup in 2021.

Nestled together at No. 37 and No. 38 are left-handed starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and power-hitting third baseman Nolan Gorman, respectively.

Of course, Liberatore and Gorman are longtime friends, with a relationship that goes back to being kids in Arizona.

Liberatore was acquired from the Rays last offseason in exchange for Jose Martinez and breakout postseason star Randy Arozarena. Liberatore is the fifth-highest ranked lefty on the list. He's not expected to crack the Major League roster in 2021, but could certainly force his way into the conversation with a good Spring Training.

Gorman and his towering power have him ranked as the fourth-highest third baseman on the list. In two seasons in the minors Gorman has 32 home runs in 188 games.

Rays' shortstop Wander Franco was the No. 1 ranked prospect on this year's list.