Cardinals hiring Busch Stadium gameday staff

ST. LOUIS — Calling all Cardinals fans! If you’ve ever wanted to work at Busch Stadium, here’s your chance.

The Cardinals are hiring for usher and event attendant positions for the 2022 season. The team is looking for “friendly, outgoing people who have a passion for providing exceptional guest service.”

Ushers’ responsibilities include greeting guests, screening them as they enter the ballpark, and assisting fans throughout the game. Event attendants are responsible for ensuring a clean atmosphere at the stadium.

Benefits of being part of the gameday staff include complimentary tickets, a reward and recognition program, select promotional items, and discounted parking.