Farewell to legends: Cardinals honor Pujols, Molina ahead of final regular season game in St. Louis

Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 in St. Louis will now be recognized as Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols Day, respectively, for the two Cardinals legends.

ST. LOUIS — How do you say goodbye to two of the greatest sports legends St. Louis has ever seen? The Cardinals made sure to create an event that lived up to the moment on Sunday at Busch Stadium.

The club held a special ceremony for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of the final regular season home game of their illustrious careers.

Before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals honored their retiring legends in style, complete with moving speeches and impressive gifts.

The Cardinals gave Pujols and Molina each a set of custom golf clubs, an engraved plaque from Tiffany's and a specially commissioned painting of each of them.

In addition to the gifts, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones was on hand to deliver official proclamations to the pair. Oct. 4 will now be known as "Yadier Molina Day" in the City of St. Louis, with Oct. 5 earning the honor of "Albert Pujols Day" in the City of St. Louis.

Cardinals ownership Bill DeWitt Sr. and Bill DeWitt III, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and current Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright spoke at the ceremony.

Wainwright, who started on the mound on Sunday, got especially emotional when talking about his long-time batterymate Molina. The pair recently set the all-time mark for starts as a battery in baseball history, a record likely to never be broken again.

Pujols and Molina also addressed the crowd, with Molina giving a moving tribute to his mother in Spanish, and Pujols telling the crowd the next step this season is "to bring a championship back to St. Louis."

Albert Pujols: "To all you in Cardinal Nation, the best fans in baseball — thank you so much for all your support, all the joy, all the tears that we have shared together. I love you all, you guys are always gonna have a special place in my heart. God bless you all."#STLCards pic.twitter.com/JIP4jj62xO — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) October 2, 2022

The Cardinals have wrapped up the NL Central and will host an NL Wild Card series at Busch Stadium next weekend. They have a three-game series remaining in the regular season this upcoming week in Pittsburgh.