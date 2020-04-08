Cardinals send 6 players to IL including Carlos Martinez, activate Brad Miller

The Cardinals have made their first roster moves to counter the positive COVID-19 tests in the organization

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals have made their first roster move in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the organization.

On Tuesday the team announced it had placed catcher Yadier Molina, infielders Paul DeJong and Edmundo Sosa and pitchers Carlos Martinez, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley on the Injured List.

The Cardinals activated infielder Brad Miller from the 10-Day IL who had been rehabbing a right ankle injury. Miller was signed by the club back in spring training.

Molina, DeJong, Sosa, Fernandez and Whitley were among those who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past few days, the team announced earlier on Tuesday.

Infielder Rangel Ravelo was also announced as testing positive, but was not included in the latest IL announcement.

Those were the six players who elected to have their COVID-19 diagnoses shared. One player opted not to have the information shared.

Six members of the organization's staff also tested positive for the virus.

The Cardinals also announced Tuesday that minor league hitting coordinator Russ Steinhorn will join the Major League staff from the affiliate camp in Springfield.