St. Louis Cardinals place Contreras, Arenado on injured list

St. Louis (67-86) has nine games left in the regular season and has been eliminated from playoff contention.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced several roster moves Friday, including two star players being placed on the injured list.

Catcher Willson Contreras (left wrist tendinitis) and third baseman Nolan Arenado (lower back spasms) have been placed on the 10-day injured list. Outfielder Dylan Carlson has also been moved to the 60-day injured list.

The Cardinals have recalled outfielder Michael Siani from the Memphis Redbird. The team also selected infielder Irving Lopez who will make his Major League Baseball debut.

Siani was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Sept. 2 from the Cincinnati Reds. In 10 games with the Redbird, he is hitting .226 and has an on-base percentage of .385.

Lopez was selected by the Cardinals in the 2017 MLB Draft and has played for both the Springfield Cardinals and Redbird this season. In Memphis, he has a batting average of .315 and 10 RBIs.

They head to San Diego to face the Padres in a three-game series beginning at 8:40 p.m. Friday. The Cardinals will have a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers before returning to Busch Stadium for the final homestand of the season against the Reds.