Cardinals ace Flaherty to miss start of season with shoulder tear, Reyes also sidelined

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals will be without two of their most captivating pitchers for the start of the 2022 season, and perhaps even longer.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced on Friday that starter Jack Flaherty will not be ready for opening day after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to address a tear in his right shoulder.

Flaherty won't throw for two weeks as the team determines how to proceed. Mozeliak told our Ahmad Hicks in Jupiter that it's looking like Flaherty could be out for at least "a couple of months".

The 26-year-old pitched in just 17 games last season due to injury, and was counted on to be one of the team's top of the rotation arms coming into 2022.

The rest of the rotation is expected to be filled out by Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and free agent signing Steven Matz.

Possible options to replace Falherty in the rotation could include Jake Woodford, Johan Oviedo, Zach McAllister, Aaron Brooks, or top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore. Liberatore was recently named the No. 43 overall prospect by MLB.com for 2022.

Mozeliak also announced that pitcher Alex Reyes was diagnosed with a frayed labrum and his right shoulder and received a stem cell injection. He won't throw for at least two weeks and could be out into the second or third month of the season.

Working out of the bullpen last season, Reyes was a first-time All-Star for the Cardinals. He has battled injuries for his entire career in St. Louis.

