Cardinals, John Mozeliak agree to 2-year contract extension, per source

ST. LOUIS — John Mozeliak will remain with the St. Louis Cardinals for at least two more years after he and the team agreed to a contract extension, a source confirmed Monday.

On Monday, a source familiar with the deal confirmed the news to 5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano and said Mozeliak will remain with the team through 2025.

Mozeliak has been with the team since 1995 when he joined the team's scouting department. He was the scouting director that saw the team draft Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before being chosen to replace Walt Jocketty as general manager following the 2007 season.

He was promoted to president of baseball operations in 2017.

In his 15 years as general manager or president of baseball operations, the Cardinals have never finished under .500, have won the NL Central six times and have won one World Series.

The Cardinals kicked off Spring Training on Monday with some players reporting for camp early.

The Cardinals start their season at home against the Toronto Bue Jays on March 30.