Cardinals pitcher opts out of 2020 season

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals announced pitcher Jordan Hicks has opted out of the 2020 season due to pre-existing health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We respect and understand Jordan’s decision to opt out this season,” stated Cardinals’ President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “We wish him well as he continues his recovery from elbow surgery, and we look forward to seeing Jordan back on the mound for the 2021 season.”

The 23-year-old is currently recovering from ‘Tommy John’ elbow surgery that he had in June 2019. Hicks is also someone who has Type 1 diabetes, which can put him at a higher risk for complications from the coronavirus.

Hicks appeared in 29 games last season (2-2, 3.14 ERA & 14 saves) before his 2019 season was ended. His career mark stands at 5-6 with a 3.47 ERA and 20 saves in 102 games.