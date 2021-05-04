Cardinals put Jordan Hicks on 10-day IL

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without one of their most dominant bullpen arms for at least a little while.
On Tuesday the team announced it placed reliever Jordan Hicks on the 10-Day injured list with "right elbow inflammation" retroactive to May 2. In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Oviedo is scheduled to start against the Mets on Tuesday night.
In a Zoom press conference Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Hicks will be out a minimum of four weeks. Mozeliak said surgery is not on the table as of now and the Cardinals are getting a second opinion.
In 10 innings in 2021 Hicks has struck out 10 and walked 10 with an ERA of 5.40.
Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and then opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His work in 2021 is his first big league action since June of 2019.
In nine and two-thirds innings in 2021, Oviedo has struck out 11 batters, allowing just five hits and three runs.