Cardinals put Jordan Hicks on 10-day IL

Hicks is headed to the IL with right elbow inflammation

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will be without one of their most dominant bullpen arms for at least a little while.

On Tuesday the team announced it placed reliever Jordan Hicks on the 10-Day injured list with "right elbow inflammation" retroactive to May 2. In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo from Memphis. Oviedo is scheduled to start against the Mets on Tuesday night.

In a Zoom press conference Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said Hicks will be out a minimum of four weeks. Mozeliak said surgery is not on the table as of now and the Cardinals are getting a second opinion.

In 10 innings in 2021 Hicks has struck out 10 and walked 10 with an ERA of 5.40.

The @Cardinals put Jordan Hicks on the injured list. Surgery is not on the table now. The Cardinals are getting a second opinion. It’s an inflammation of his right elbow. He will be out a minimum of 4 weeks. — Frank Cusumano (@Frank_Cusumano) May 4, 2021

Hicks underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 and then opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His work in 2021 is his first big league action since June of 2019.

In nine and two-thirds innings in 2021, Oviedo has struck out 11 batters, allowing just five hits and three runs.