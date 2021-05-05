Keith Hernandez elected to Cardinals Hall of Fame

The waiting is over for Keith Hernandez. He's headed to the Cardinals Hall of Fame!

ST. LOUIS — The wait is finally over. Keith Hernandez is headed to the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The team announced that Hernandez had won the fan vote for induction over Steve Carlton, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria and Lee Smith.

The former Cardinals first baseman will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame on Aug. 21 alongside Tommy Herr, John Tudor and Bill White. Last year's induction was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Selecting members for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame is one of our organization’s greatest traditions,” said Bill DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. “We thank the thousands of fans who cast their votes in this year’s online balloting and congratulate Keith Hernandez on this tremendous honor. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of all four of these remarkable players with Cardinals Nation this August.”

Hernandez played 10 seasons with the Cardinals before being traded to the New York Mets in 1983. As a Cardinals he hit .299 with 265 doubles, 81 home runs and 595 RBI while becoming the game's best defensive first baseman. Hernandez won six straight Gold Gloves with the Cardinals.

Hernandez was also the National League co-MVP in 1979, leading the league in hitting with a .344 average. He also had 48 doubles, 11 home runs and 105 RBI.

With the Mets in town to face the Cardinals, Hernandez will be on the call for SNY, the Mets broadcast partner. Hernandez was a three-time all-star with the Mets and help lead the team to a World Series title in 1986.