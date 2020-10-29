'STL will always have a special place in my heart' | Now a free agent, Kolten Wong thanks St. Louis

On Wednesday, the Cardinals declined Wong's $12.5 million option for 2021, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. The native Hawaiian has been a Cardinal since he was drafted by the club in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

"St Louis... I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for an amazing 7 years! To my teammates and coaches I love you guys! You guys not only grinded with me on and off the field but you also turned this kid from the little town of Hilo to the proud man I am today," Wong said in an Instagram post. "To the fans, Thank you guys so much for welcoming me into this prestigious organization where I got to play in front of the best fans in baseball! STL will always have a special place in my heart and I will never forget all the amazing people who impacted me along the way! Much love #16"