Cardinals send Kwang-Hyun Kim to IL with 'elbow inflammation', activate Ponce de Leon

The Cardinals rotation is taking yet another hit, with Kim heading to the Injured List

ST. LOUIS — The injury bug has bitten the Cardinals' 2021 rotation once again.

The team announced Monday it placed left-handed starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to Aug. 8 with left elbow inflammation. In a corresponding move, the team activated right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder) from the 10-day IL.

So far in 2021, Kim is second on the team in games started (19) and innings pitched (91) with a 6-6 record and 3.36 ERA.

Cardinals starters Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas are currently working their way back from injuries as well. Kim joins Flaherty, Mikolas, Ponce de Leon, Dakota Hudson, Carlos Martinez and Adam Wainwright as Cardinals starters to spend time on the IL this season.

We have activated RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder) from the 10-day IL.



LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (left elbow inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 8. pic.twitter.com/AngL2jJBKn — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 9, 2021

Ponce de Leon has made four rehab appearances in the minors since last pitching for the Cardinals on June 22.

The Cardinals will begin a road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.