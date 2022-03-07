Kim, 33, was effective when healthy for the Cardinals, holding a 2.97 ERA in 145.2 innings in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Former Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim has found a new home. And, it's his old home.

Kim has signed a 4-year deal with his former team in the Korean Baseball Organization, the SSG Landers worth $12.3 million.

KBO reporter Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Monday.

Kim, also known by his nickname "KK", signed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 season, right before the league was plunged into the COVID-shortened season.

Kim, 33, was effective when healthy for the Cardinals, posting a 2.97 ERA in 145.2 innings in St. Louis. In his first year with the Cardinals, Kim was 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in eight games of the 60-game shortened season of 2020.

When and if the 2022 MLB season does get underway, the Cardinals are expected to build a rotation from options including Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson, Steven Matz, Alex Reyes and Matthew Liberatore.