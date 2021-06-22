Cardinals call up OF Nootbar

Thomas Lane has been optioned to Memphis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals is shuffling its roster, calling up rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar. He'll be active in Tuesday night's game against Detroit.

Thomas Lane has been optioned to Memphis. Pitcher Bernardo Flores, Jr., has been designated for assignment.

Nootbaar, 23, was recently activated from the minor league 7-day injured list with a right hand injury that kept him out from May 28-June 13, according to a press release from the team.

The lefty was batting .329 with five home runs and 17 RBI over 29 games in Memphis, the release said. With 79 at-bats, Nootbaar does not qualify for the Triple-A East leaders, but would rank 4th in batting and on-base percentage (.430).

In 2019, Nootbaar ranked T-2nd among Cardinals minor league outfielders and T-7th in all of Minor League Baseball with 16 assists. This season, Nootbaar has appeared at all three outfield positions without committing an error in 44 total chances.

Nootbaar, 23, was the Cardinals eighth-round selection out of the University of Southern California in 2018