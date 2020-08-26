Cardinals late rally falls short in 5-4 loss to Royals

The Cardinals got the tying run to third against old friend Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth, but couldn't come through

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals had a chance to tie Tuesday's game against Kansas City facing former closer Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth, but came up a hit short in a 5-4 loss to the Royals in Game 2 of the series.

Adam Wainwright got the start for the Cardinals, and was solid in seven innings. Wainwright allowed four earned runs, seven hits, struck out four while walking two.

The Royals scored runs in the second and third to take the early lead, but the Cardinals broke out for four runs in the third led by a Tommy Edman two-run ground-rule double.

Kansas City ended up tying the game on a sixth-inning home run from Ryan O'Hearn off Wainwright, and then took the lead in the eighth on a Ryan McBroom single off John Gant.

The Cardinals nearly tied the game in the eighth, but Paul DeJong was thrown out at home trying to score.

St. Louis also had the tying run on third in the ninth after a Harrison Bader triple, but former Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal was able to sneak out of the jam to secure the 5-4 win for Kansas City.