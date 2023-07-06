Cardinals send Liberatore to minors after disastrous start in Miami

Liberatore, 23, became one of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects in 2020 when he arrived in a trade that sent Randy Arozarena to the Tampa Bay Rays.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals made more roster moves Thursday, a day after placing Adam Wainwright on the injured list.

The Cardinals sent Matthew Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis Thursday, and announce the promotion of Kyle Leahy.

The move comes a day after the lefthanded Liberatore recorded just one out and allowed four runs in a start against the Miami Marlins. The Cardinals would go on to lose the game 10-9.

Liberatore, 23, became one of the Cardinals' top pitching prospects in 2020 when he arrived in a trade that sent Randy Arozarena to the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has struggled in his first two years in the major leagues, posting a 6.35 ERA in 18 appearances, including 15 starts.

Liberatore will be replaced on the roster by 26-year-old Kyle Leahy. Leahy appeared in 28 games, including three starts. He posted a 4.06 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 51 innings.

When he appears in a game, he will be the fourth rookie to make his debut for the team this season for the Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright and Andrew Knizner were placed on the injured list for the last-place Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals recalled catcher Iván Herrera and pitchers Dakota Hudson and Zack Thompson from Memphis. James Naile was optioned from the major-league roster to Memphis.

The Cardinals are in last place in the NL Central with a 35-51 record. They are 12.5 games behind the first-place Cincinnati Reds.