Cardinals lose game, series to Cubs in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO — Sunday’s Game Report: Cubs 7, Cardinals 2

A pair of mistakes on two-strike pitches cost Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals on Sunday.

An RBI single by Dansby Swanson with two strikes and a two-run double by Yan Gomes on an 0-2 pitch were the biggest hits in a five-run third inning that sent the Cubs to the win over the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Montgomery’s own fielding error, on what should have been the third out of the first inning, preceded a two-run homer by Cody Bellinger.

The mistakes sent the Cardinals to their third consecutive loss in the four-game series.

The Cardinals have allowed 374 hits this season with two strikes, the most in the National League.

Here is how Sunday’s game broke down:

At the plate: After leaving Saturday’s game early because of a foul ball off his ankle, Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup Sunday and had three hits, all singles … Both of the Cardinals’ runs came on RBI singles from Dylan Carlson, in the sixth and eighth innings … Alec Burleson had two hits, including a double, the Cardinals only extra-base hit … Their only other hit was a single by Ivan Herrera.

On the mound: Montgomery was able to pitch through the sixth inning, saving the Cardinals bullpen. The five earned runs, and seven runs, he allowed were the most he has given up since the Cubs scored six runs in his start on May 10 at Wrigley … Montgomery gave up four hits and walked two in the third inning, giving up only two other hits during his outing … Zack Thompson worked the final two innings, allowing one single and striking out two.

Key stat: Cody Bellinger’s three RBIs gave him nine RBIs over the last three games, the most RBIs by a Cubs hitter against the Cardinals in three consecutive games at Wrigley Field since Jody Davis drove in 10 from June 10-13, 1983.

Worth noting: With Nolan Gorman again dealing with back tightness, the Cardinals brought Taylor Motter back from Memphis again, optioning Jose Fermin back to the Triple A club. Motter was seen as a better offensive option, but went 0-of-3 with a walk in Sunday’s game … To make room for Motter on the 40-man roster, relief pitcher Jake Walsh, who had been at Memphis, was released … Lars Nootbaar had to come out of the game because of soreness in his right heel … Paul Goldschmidt had a scheduled day off … The Cardinals won’t play the Cubs again in Chicago until June 14-16 next year.

Looking ahead: Adam Wainwright had been scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Monday but with the Cardinals short of pitching, he will instead come off the injured list and get the start in the opener of the three-game series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The team will have to make another roster move before activating Wainwright, who likely will be limited to about 65 pitches.