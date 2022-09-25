Cardinals take a loss to Dodgers night after Pujols hits 700

The magic number for clinching the NL Central remained at four after the Brewers beat the Reds on Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES — Saturday’s Game Report: Dodgers 6, Cardinals 2

Jordan Montgomery’s recent struggles continued on Saturday night.

Montgomery lost his third consecutive start as he gave up three homers in the span of six batters in the first two innings that carried the Dodgers to the win over the Cardinals in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals won Montgomery’s first seven starts after he was acquired from the Yankees at the trade deadline but in his last three starts he has allowed 13 earned runs in a combined 14 1/3 innings.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The only highlight for the Cardinals was a two-run homer by Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning, which gave him 30 home runs and 100 RBIs for the season. He has reached those totals seven times in the last eight years, missing only in the Covid-shortened season of 2020 … The homer was one of the Cardinals’ seven hits in six innings off Clayton Kershaw but they were not able to advance any of the other runners past second base … Albert Pujols had a single in four at-bats.

On the mound: The three home runs off Montgomery put the Cardinals in a 4-0 hole and the Dodgers added two more runs in the fourth, Montgomery’s last inning of work … Dakota Hudson made his first relief appearance of the season and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk.

Key stat: Arenado joined Paul Goldschmidt with 30 homers and 100 RBIs, making this the first year the Cardinals have two players reaching those totals in the same season since 2008, when Pujols and Ryan Ludwick did it.

Worth noting: Arenado’s homer was the fifth of his career off Kershaw, the most he has hit against any pitcher … Andrew Knizner started at catcher for the fourth consecutive game as Yadier Molina was said to be dealing with general soreness. Molina is expected to catch Adam Wainwright on Sunday. In the four starts Knizner was hitless in 14 at-bats … Nolan Gorman hit his first home run on Saturday since being optioned to Memphis.

Looking ahead: Wainwright will get the start in the final game of the series on Sunday.

