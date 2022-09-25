Wainwright struggles, Cardinals lose 4-1 versus Dodgers

The Cardinals lost four of the six games on their stops in San Diego and Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Sunday’s Game Report: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1

Another struggling start from Adam Wainwright on Sunday only added to the concerns about how the Cardinals’ starting pitchers have performed of late.

Wainwright lasted only three innings, giving up four runs, as the Dodgers beat the Cardinals in Dodger Stadium.

The magic number for clinching the NL Central dropped to three despite the loss, thanks to the Reds’ win over the Brewers.

Of the Cardinals’ five current starters, the only one who is pitching well is Jose Quintana, who has a 0.71 ERA in September. The only other starter with a September ERA less than 3.00 is Miles Mikolas (2.52) but he allowed a combined nine runs in his last two starts.

Wainwright’s start increased his ERA in September to 6.38. Jordan Montgomery has a 4.67 ERA for the month and Jack Flaherty’s ERA is 4.29.

The Cardinals lost four of the six games on their stops in San Diego and Los Angeles.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals only run came in the second inning. Juan Yepez drew a one-out walk, went to second on a single by Dylan Carlson and scored on a single by Yadier Molina … They had only five other hits in the game, all singles, and had only one runner reach third base … Corey Dickerson was 0-of-4 and has gone 21 at-bats without a hit … Tommy Edman also had a rough trip, going 1-of-23.

On the mound: Wainwright gave up two runs in the first inning but was able to strand the bases loaded, preventing further damage. He also allowed one run in the second and two in the third, giving up six hits and walking three while recording only nine outs on 74 pitches … Relievers Zack Thompson, JoJo Romero and Jake Woodford combined to retire 15 of the last 16 Los Angeles batters.

Key stat: Edman hit leadoff in four of the games on the trip and Brendan Donovan in the other two, and combined they went 2-of-23. Edman did draw two walks and scored three runs.

Worth noting: The Cardinals should learn more this week about the status of reliever Jordan Hicks and outfielder Tyler O’Neill, both of whom are on the injured list. Both are scheduled to go through workouts this week in St. Louis, trying to see if they will be able to return before the end of the regular season … Even though the magic number is three, the Cardinals would clinch the division by winning one of the two games in Milwaukee this week. Head-to-head records will be used to break ties this season, and one win would allow the Cardinals to win the season series.

Looking ahead: After Monday’s day off, the Cardinals and Brewers will meet in the two-game series beginning Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Mikolas and Quintana will get the starts in the series.