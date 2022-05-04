Cardinals struggle in offense, lose to Royals

The Cardinals were shut out for the first seven innings on just four hits in losing the opener of a two-game series against the Royals.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tuesday’s Game Report: Royals 7, Cardinals 1

It was another struggling night for the Cardinals’ offense on Tuesday night in Kansas City.

They were shut out for the first seven innings on just four hits in losing the opener of a two-game series against the Royals. It was the seventh time in the last 10 games the Cardinals have scored two or fewer runs.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: The Cardinals finished with six hits, scoring their only run in the eighth inning when Tommy Edman singled, Paul Goldschmidt walked and Tyler O’Neill had an RBI single … Edman also singled in the first, the only Cardinal with a two-hit night as he returned to the lineup after sitting out Monday’s game … Their only extra-base hit was a double by Nolan Arenado in the fourth … Dylan Carlson, dropped to ninth in the order, reached base twice on a single and a walk.

On the mound: Dakota Hudson gave up nine hits over six innings, but was able to limit the Royals to three runs. He walked two and struck out four … T.J. McFarland relieved Hudson with a runner on first in the eighth and allowed that run to score, as well as another run … The final two Royals runs scored off Jake Woodford in his 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Key stat: Three of the Cardinals’ regulars – O’Neill, Carlson and Paul DeJong – ended the game with averages under .200. Corey Dickerson, who has been the primary DH against righthanded pitching, also is hitting less than .200.

Worth noting: The Cardinals placed Edmundo Sosa on the COVID injured list and pitcher Steven Matz on the bereavement list on Tuesday. Juan Yepez and Packy Naughton were recalled from Memphis, although Yepez – who hit his ninth homer for the Redbirds during their day game Tuesday – did not arrive in Kansas City in time for Tuesday night’s game. Naughton had been optioned on Monday when rosters were reduced from 28 to 26 players … Yadier Molina was in the original lineup for Tuesday night’s game but was scratched because of a non-COVID illness. He is expected to play on Wednesday … Drew VerHagen made a rehab start in Memphis’ game, throwing 27 pitches in 1 2/3 innings. It hasn’t been decided if he will make another start in Triple A or rejoin the major-league club.

Looking ahead: The start time for Wednesday’s game was moved from 6:10 p.m. to 12:10 p.m. because of the threat of bad weather Wednesday night in Kansas City. Adam Wainwright is scheduled to get the start.