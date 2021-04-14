Cardinals May tickets go on sale this week

Tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday

ST. LOUIS — Tickets for Cardinals home games in May go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. this Friday.

Tickets will be sold for all 12 May home games, featuring series against the New York Mets (May 3-6), Colorado Rockies (May 7-9), Pittsburgh Pirates (May 18-19) and Chicago Cubs (May 21-23).

The Cardinals also released the May promotional schedule featuring four different giveaways for all 12 games.

The May schedule leads off with a 1942 World Champions Beer Stein for the Mets series, followed by the return of the Cardinals purse over Mother’s Day weekend. The giveaways continue with a Cardinals visor during the Pirates series and an adult red embroidered jersey for the Cubs series.

Click here for the complete May promotional schedule. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or via phone at 314-345-9000. May game tickets will be available for purchase at Busch Stadium ticket windows on April 19.

Changes at Busch

Busch Stadium has made some changes this year to keep fans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to enhance their experience.

Some changes include:

Temporary:

No bags

No walking vendors

Masks and social distancing guidelines

Permanent:

Electronic tickets

Cashless stadium

“What you have to do is download the MLB ballpark app,” said Dan Farrell, VP of sales and marketing. “Once you have the app, create an account and that's how you will receive your tickets. Once you do that it's very easy to manage your tickets, forward them to friends and family.”

How to watch and listen to games

Fans who aren’t able to see a Cardinals game in person will still be able to take in the action on TV and over the radio.

Every regular season game will be televised locally or nationally as well as broadcast on the radio. All 81 home games will also feature live Spanish radio broadcasts.

KMOX 1120 AM will carry every regular season game and Cardinals games will also be simulcast locally on 98.7 FM.