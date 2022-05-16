Cardinals-Mets Monday night game postponed

Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.

NEW YORK — Monday night’s St. Louis Cardinals game against the New York Mets has been postponed.

The game was set to start at 6:10 p.m. CST in New York. The Mets organization announced the postponement a few hours before first pitch, citing the potential for severe weather.

“With severe weather in the area, we are thinking about everyone's safety, so tonight’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as the first game of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17,” the Mets tweeted Monday afternoon.

The first game will start at 2:10 CST.

The games will be the start of a seven-game road trip against the Mets in New York and the Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Cards return to Busch Stadium next Monday, May 23 with a series against the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals are coming off one of the most fun wins of the season, a 15-6 win over the San Fransisco Giants.

Cardinals won their 203rd game when Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are the starting battery, which passes Braves battery Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for the most all-time.

Another Cardinals legend finished off the game on the mound. Albert Pujols took the mound for the ninth inning with the Cardinals leading 15-2. Although he allowed four runs on two homers, Pujols said he was able to live out his dream.

"It was a dream come true. Now I can say that I did it. And it was fun. It wasn't fun giving up two bombs, but I think the fans had a good time and I'm sure the guys that took me deep did, too," Pujols said after the game.