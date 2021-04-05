Cardinals Tuesday game postponed due to rain, doubleheader with Mets set for Wednesday

The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4:15

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals will not play baseball on Tuesday night.

Around 7:30, the Cardinals announced that Game 2 of the the team's series at Busch Stadium against the New York Mets had been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4:15. Per new MLB rules, both of Wednesday's games will be seven innings.

Tickets for Tuesday night's game will not be valid for Wednesday's doubleheader. Fans who bought tickets directly through the Cardinals for Tuesday night's game will receive a credit that the original ticket purchaser can use during the 2021 regular season.

Tonight's game against the New York Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather.



Tonight’s game will be made up with a single-admission double-header tomorrow starting at 4:15 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/2b1kKTUvRa — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 5, 2021

Mets ace Jacob DeGrom had been scratched from the start on Tuesday and was originally slated to face Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo.