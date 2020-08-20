Cardinals Nation to host watch party this weekend

The watch party will be held on Cardinals Nation's expanded patio

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals Nation is hosting a watch party this weekend on its expanded patio on Clark Street.

Cardinals fans can enjoy an all-inclusive food and drink experience while watching the game on a 14-foot TV as the Cards take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Guests can order hot dogs, bratwursts, nachos, burger sliders, pretzel bites, Caesar salad, cole slaw and popcorn as well as beer, wine and cocktails.

The street patio opens for guests with reservations two hours before the game starts. The all-inclusive food and drinks start one hour before game time.

Food is served until an hour and a half after the scheduled first pitch and bar service ends at the end of the 9th inning.

The all-inclusive package is $300 per table with up to four guests.