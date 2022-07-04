Cardinals numbers: Here are the uniform numbers for the 2022 opening day St. Louis roster

Here are the numbers the active St. Louis Cardinals will be wearing.

ST. LOUIS — Watching the St. Louis Cardinals? Here is a guide to the uniform numbers of the Redbirds on the active roster as of opening day 2022.

3 Dylan Carlson (RF)

4 Yadier Molina (C)

5 Albert Pujols (1B, DH)

7 Andrew Knizner (C)

11 Paul DeJong (SS)

12 Jordan Hicks (P)

19 Tommy Edman (2B)

21 Lars Nootbaar (RF)

25 Corey Dickerson (CF)

27 Tyler O'Neill (LF)

28 Nolan Arenado (3B)

30 Nick Wittgren (P)

32 Steven Matz (P)

34 Drew VerHagen (P)

38 Kodi Whitley (P)

39 Miles Mikolas (P)

40 Jake Woodford (P)

43 Dakota Hudson (P)

46 Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

48 Harrison Bader (CF)

50 Adam Wainwright (P)

56 Ryan Helsley (P)

62 T. J. McFarland (P)

63 Edmundo Sosa (SS)

65 Giovanny Gallegos (P)

67 Aaron Brooks (P)

91 Andre Pallante (P)

92 Génesis Cabrera (P)

Fans also look forward to the return of pitcher Jack Flaherty, who wears number 22.

There are no hard and fast rules for assigning team numbers, but there are some conventions that players and teams generally follow.

The number 42 was retired by the MLB in 1997 in honor of Jackie Robinson. The number cannot be assigned to any new players. All players, coaches and umpires wear number 42 on April 15 every year to honor the anniversary of the day Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB in 1947.

Pitchers generally wear higher numbers and avoid single digits. Knuckleballers try to grab number 49.

Numbers over 60 are becoming more common in MLB, but are frequently used in spring training for players trying to make the team.