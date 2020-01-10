Cardinals offense breaks out in 7-4 Game 1 win over Padres in Wild Card series

The Cardinals are just a win away from advancing to the NLDS

SAN DIEGO — The Cardinals were able to hang on in San Diego to take Game 1 of their National League Wild Card Series against the Padres.

St. Louis wasted no time getting acclimated to the 2020 playoffs, scoring four runs in the first inning off Padres' starter Chris Paddack. A two-run home run from Paul Goldschmidt was the biggest hit of the inning.

Cardinals starter Kwang-Hyun Kim wasn't as effective as his normal 2020 self in this start, only going 3 and two thirds innings and allowing three earned runs.

The Cardinals added on with two more runs in the third inning, and then turned it over to the bullpen which held on thanks to Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera, Andrew Miller and a lights out performance from Alex Reyes for the 7-4 win.

On offense, Yadier Molina had three hits, Dylan Carlson was on base four times in five trips and Paul DeJong drove also had two hits.

Adam Wainwright will match up with Zach Davies in Game 2 on Thursday, with the Padres looking to avoid elimination.