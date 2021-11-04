Cardinals place O'Neill on IL, recall Lane Thomas

Lane Thomas is back with the big league club as another outfielder heads to the Injured List after the season's first week

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are making their first roster moves of the regular season after the first week of the year.

Prior to the team's game on Sunday against the Brewers, St. Louis sent outfielder Tyler O'Neill to the 10-day Injured List with a right groin strain and recalled right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo and outfielder Lane Thomas from the Alternate Training Site.

O'Neill was removed from Saturday's game with right groin tightness after grounding out in the second inning. The Gold Glove-winning outfielder was hitting .143 (4 for 28) with a home run and three RBI in eight games this season.

The Cardinals also optioned reliever Jake Woodford to the Alternate Training Site following Saturday's game. In two appearances in 2021, Woodford has allowed two runs and struck out four in four innings of work.