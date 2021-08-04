Live Blog: Following along with Cardinals Opening Day

Happy Opening Day, St. Louis! Here's a look at how things are going for the first Cardinals' home game of 2021

ST. LOUIS — After 544 days, fans are finally back at Busch Stadium for the 2021 home opener on Thursday!

The Cardinals are taking on the Milwaukee Brewers in an NL Central Division matchup with Adam Wainwright taking the mound for St. Louis against Corbin Burnes.

Here's how Opening Day 2021 is progressing at Busch Stadium.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

1:10 p.m.

The Opening Day lineup is out, and Paul Goldschmidt isn't in it.

The Cardinals' slugging first baseman is sitting out of Opening Day due to precautionary reasons for lower back tightness.

Matt Carpenter gets the start at first base in his place.

Per Cardinals: Paul Goldschmidt won't be in the Opening Day lineup today against Brewers for precautionary reasons due to lower back tightness. #STLCards #STLFLY — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) April 8, 2021

Here's how the Cardinals' lineup breaks down:

Edman - 2B

Carpenter - 1B

Arenado - 3B

DeJong - SS

Molina - C

Carlson - CF

Williams - Rf

O'Neill - LF

Wainwright - P

1:00 p.m.

For the first time since 2019, fans are back in the ballpark! The Cardinals opened the gates for a limited number of fans on Opening Day. The team is expecting around 30% capacity for the home opener due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time in 544 days, the gates are open! pic.twitter.com/XbdCyCqp96 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 8, 2021