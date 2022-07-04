It's Cardinals opening day! Here's what you need to know

What time is the game? Where can I watch it?

ST. LOUIS — It's finally here! St. Louis' unofficial holiday: opening day! The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their first game of the season as fans flock to downtown St. Louis to root for the home team. Are you headed to the game? Or maybe you'll just watch from the comfort of your couch (or desk ... we won't tell).

Here's what you need to know about opening day in St. Louis.

What time is the Cardinals game?

First pitch at Busch Stadium for the Cardinals home opener is at 3:15 p.m.

Wainwright will throw the first pitch of the 2022 season for the Cardinals to begin the game.

Who are the Cardinals playing?

The Cardinals are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's a four-game series. There are games Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday against the Pirates. You can see the complete Cardinals schedule by clicking here.

What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on?

The Cardinals home opener will be broadcast on Bally Sports Midwest. Dan McLaughlin and Jim Edmonds will be calling the game.

You can also listen to the broadcast on the radio home of the Cardinals, KMOX 1120. John Rooney, Ricky Horton and Mike Claiborne will be on the call.

Will the Clydesdales be at opening day?

It's not a home opener without the Budweiser Clydesdales! They will be at opening day at Busch Stadium.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales make their traditional opening day trek around the Busch Stadium warning track to welcome in another season. That's slated for 2:30 p.m.

Who is in the Cardinals opening day starting lineup?

The Cardinals opening day starting lineup is expected to include the reunion of Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright. Wainwright is slated to be the starting pitcher for opening day.

Wainwright and Molina are looking to make history this season. With 20 more starts together, Wainwright and Molina will have 325, passing Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan for most career starts as a battery.

Here's the expected lineup for opening day:

Dylan Carlson (S) RF Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B Tyler O'Neill (R) LF Nolan Arenado (R) 3B Albert Pujols (R) DH Paul DeJong (R) SS Yadier Molina (R) C Harrison Bader (R) CF Tommy Edman (S) 2B

You can also see the active roster for the Cardinals as of opening day 2022 by clicking here.

Where can I watch the Cardinals on TV for the 2022 season?

Bally Sports Midwest will again serve as the TV home for Cardinals games and coverage, with most games being broadcast on the regional sports network.

Coverage also will be available on the Bally Sports app and on Ballysports.com – but fans must authenticate access by using their pay-TV service login.

For more information on how to watch or listen to the Cardinals games this season, click here.