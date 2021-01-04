Offensive explosion propels Cardinals to 11-6 Opening Day win over Reds

It was an offensive show for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Dylan Carlson and the Cardinals on Opening Day in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Cardinals' offense wasted no time introducing themselves to fans in 2021, riding a first-inning explosion to an 11-6 Opening Day win in Cincinnati.

St. Louis broke out for six runs in the first on a Paul DeJong single, an error on a Yadier Molina grounder and eventually a three-run home run by rookie Dylan Carlson.

The Cards added to their total in the second with Nolan Arenado's first RBI as a member of the Cardinals. Arenado was two for five in his debut.

Other notables on offense for the Cardinals included Paul Goldschmidt who was four for five with three runs scored and Tyler O'Neill who launched a two-run home run in the third inning.

The Reds were able to tag Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty for six earned runs in four and one-third innings. Flaherty struck out four, walked two and allowed two home runs.

Alex Reyes came in to finish up the game in the ninth for the Cardinals' first win of the season.

St. Louis is off on Friday and will resume its series with the Reds on Saturday.

