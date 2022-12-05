Cardinals dominate in 10-1 win over Orioles

Miles Mikolas worked seven innings, allowing only one run, to help the Cardinals break their three-game losing streak.

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 10, Orioles 1

Brendan Donovan found himself in the middle of every rally by the Cardinals in Wednesday night’s win over the Orioles at Busch Stadium.

The rookie, making his second consecutive start at shortstop and fifth overall start since he was promoted from Memphis, had two doubles, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored three times.

He was one of six Cardinals to drive in a run and one of eight to score at least one run.

That offensive attack was more than enough support for Miles Mikolas, who worked seven innings, allowing only one run, to help the Cardinals break their three-game losing streak.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Donovan drove in two runs with a double in the Cardinals’ three-run second inning, including the second homer of the year from Juan Yepez. Donovan’s two-out walk extended the fourth inning, allowing Tommy Edman to drive in a run before Paul Goldschmidt delivered a two-run double and scored on a double by Nolan Arenado. Donovan walked again and scored in the seventh, then doubled and scored again in the eighth … Goldschmidt finished with three RBIs while Yepez added a single to his home run, giving him 12 hits in his first seven games. The Cardinals had a season-high seven extra-base hits.

On the mound: Mikolas retired 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced, allowing Baltimore’s only run in the fifth. He scattered four hits and walked one while striking out three. He lowered his ERA from 1.53 to 1.49. Jake Walsh made his major-league debut by pitching the final two innings, giving up only one hit while striking out four.

Key stat: Mikolas has not allowed more than two runs in each of his first seven starts this season. That’s the second-longest such streak to begin a season in Cardinals’ history, trailing only a 10-game streak by Bob Tewksbury to begin the 1992 season.

Worth noting: Walsh became the fifth Cardinal to make his major-league debut in the first 30 games of the season. He was recalled from Memphis before the game, with Kodi Whitley sent to the Triple A team … The Cardinals won their salary arbitration case against Tyler O’Neill, who will now earn $3.4 million this season. His arbitration request was for $4.15 million … Edmundo Sosa was 1-of-4 in his second game at Springfield.

Looking ahead: Jordan Hicks will get the start in the 12:15 p.m. game that will conclude the series.