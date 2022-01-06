Cardinals beat Padres 5-2 to complete series sweep

The win improved the Cardinals’ record to a season-high eight games over .500.

ST. LOUIS — Wednesday’s Game Report: Cardinals 5, Padres 2

Nobody likely was happier than Nolan Arenado to see the calendar flip from May to June.

The month of May was a struggle for Arenado, who hit just .196 in the month, 20 hits in 102 at-bats, and drove in only one run over his last 11 games in the month.

That changed on Wednesday, when Arenado enjoyed a three-hit day that included a two-run, tie-breaking homer in the sixth that sent the Cardinals to the series sweep over the Padres at Busch Stadium.

He also drove in another run with a single in the eighth. His three RBIs matched his total for his last 14 games.

Here is how the game broke down:

At the plate: Changing months did not slow down Paul Goldschmidt, who reached base three times with a single and two walks. He now has at least one hit in 23 consecutive games and has reached base by a hit or a walk in his last 37 games … The Cardinals had tied the game at 1 on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly from Juan Yepez, who doubled in another run as the Cardinals picked up two insurance runs in the eighth.

On the mound: After giving up a double and an RBI single to the first two hitters he faced, Dakota Hudson did not allow another hit until there was one out in the seventh inning. After a one-out walk in the first, Hudson got out of the inning thanks to a diving catch by Harrison Bader and went on to retire 18 consecutive batters … Kodi Whitley gave up a home run to Luke Voit in the ninth and he also walked two and let the Padres load the bases. Nick Wittgren had to come into the game to get the final out, retiring Robinson Cano on a fly ball to the warning track in left.

Worth noting: Nolan Gorman sat out his second consecutive game because of tightness in his back, similiar to an issue he had in spring training … The next step in Jack Flaherty’s recovery from a sore shoulder will be to throw a bullpen session on Friday and then he likely will begin a rehab assignment in the minors … Tommy Edman had the day off, just a day of rest.