Cardinals place Carlos Martinez on IL, recall Oviedo

ST. LOUIS — A night after he allowed eight runs in five innings in Kansas City, Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez is headed to the Injured List.

Martinez was removed from the game Wednesday night, and on Thursday the team moved him to the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

The move would look to all but end Martinez's season, as the Cardinals only have five scheduled games left on their calendar in the regular season, and he would now be questionable at best for postseason action.

The Cardinals recalled pitcher Johan Oviedo in a corresponding move.

Martinez had his worst season as a Cardinal in 2020, going 0-3 in five starts with a 9.90 ERA and 2.100 WHIP.

The Cardinals will host the Brewers for five games beginning Thursday night to finish out their regular season, unless a make up doubleheader against the Tigers is required on Monday.

We have recalled RHP Johan Oviedo from our taxi squad and placed RHP Carlos Martínez (left oblique strain) on the 10-day Injured List. pic.twitter.com/WSHBvAlDj0 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2020

