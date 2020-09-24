Cardinals place Carlos Martinez on IL, recall Oviedo

ST. LOUIS — A night after he allowed eight runs in five innings in Kansas City, Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez is headed to the Injured List.
Martinez was removed from the game Wednesday night, and on Thursday the team moved him to the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.
The move would look to all but end Martinez's season, as the Cardinals only have five scheduled games left on their calendar in the regular season, and he would now be questionable at best for postseason action.
The Cardinals recalled pitcher Johan Oviedo in a corresponding move.
Martinez had his worst season as a Cardinal in 2020, going 0-3 in five starts with a 9.90 ERA and 2.100 WHIP.
The Cardinals will host the Brewers for five games beginning Thursday night to finish out their regular season, unless a make up doubleheader against the Tigers is required on Monday.
MORE CARDINALS COVERAGE
RELATED: Opinion | It's hard not to think of Oscar Taveras when you see young Dylan Carlson take a swing
RELATED: Sports Plus Podcast | The Cardinals’ ship is sinking, Wainwright is still thriving and we dig into the St. Louis high school sports debate
RELATED: Lou Brock Jr. remembers Lou Brock, ‘Mental toughness: That was not only what made him a Hall of Fame baseball player’