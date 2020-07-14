x
Skip Navigation

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

stl-cardinals

Watch: Cardinals play Tuesday night intrasquad game at Busch Stadium

Tuesday night is your first chance to get a live look at the Cardinals this summer!
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammates Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two-run home run during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are playing their first live streamed intrasquad game on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

The game is being streamed exclusively on cardinals.com, and is scheduled to begin at 6:55 p.m.

To watch the streamed intrasquad game, click here.

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin is expected to be on the call of the game, with starters Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber opposing each other on the mound.

The Cardinals will join other teams around the league in streaming most of their remaining intrasquad games for fans.

The Royals will travel to St. Louis on July 22 for the first - and likely only - exhibition game before the regular season gets underway for the Cardinals on July 24 against the Pirates.

That game is slated to be televised on Fox Sports Midwest.

More Cardinals Coverage

RELATED: Cardinals Hall of Fame induction postponed to 2021

RELATED: Cardinals pitcher opts out of 2020 season

RELATED: Cards to host Royals in exhibition game

RELATED: Cardinals to livestream intrasquad games starting Tuesday

RELATED: 5 On Your Side Countdown: The 10 most intimidating athletes in St. Louis sports history

RELATED: Sports Plus at Home Episode 10: Cardinals and Blues navigate COVID-19 questions, and a look at the most intimidating players in St. Louis history

RELATED: Long interruption doesn’t slow down DeJong; other intra-squad game observations

RELATED: 'It just really hit a nerve' | Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is using his platform to speak out against racial injustice