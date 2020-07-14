Watch: Cardinals play Tuesday night intrasquad game at Busch Stadium

Tuesday night is your first chance to get a live look at the Cardinals this summer!

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are playing their first live streamed intrasquad game on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

The game is being streamed exclusively on cardinals.com, and is scheduled to begin at 6:55 p.m.

To watch the streamed intrasquad game, click here.

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin is expected to be on the call of the game, with starters Jack Flaherty and Austin Gomber opposing each other on the mound.

The Cardinals will join other teams around the league in streaming most of their remaining intrasquad games for fans.

The Royals will travel to St. Louis on July 22 for the first - and likely only - exhibition game before the regular season gets underway for the Cardinals on July 24 against the Pirates.

That game is slated to be televised on Fox Sports Midwest.

