Cardinals Plus | Opening Day dawns for the Cards, we give a season preview

Opening Day is finally upon us! Corey Miller and Ahmad Hicks give a season preview, some bold predictions and are joined by a special guest on this week's Cards Plus

ST. LOUIS — Rejoice, St. Louis! Opening Day is finally here!

With the Cardinals on the road in Cincinnati, another baseball season is upon us, and we're going to be there every step of the way on Cardinals Plus.

Our new show on YouTube is hosted by KSDK sports reporters Ahmad Hicks and Corey Miller, and will drop a new episode every Thursday.

Cardinals Plus will feature various segments highlights current Cards news, exclusive interviews, views from the players themselves, debates and even a look back in Cardinals history.

This week, Corey and Ahmad get ready for opening day with the biggest storylines, bold predictions and a special appearance from 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano who gives his outlook on the 2021 season and some quick hits about Frank's life with the Cardinals.