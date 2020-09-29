Cardinals Plus Podcast | Sizing up the Padres as St. Louis returns to the postseason

The Cardinals are getting ready to begin another hunt for a championship. And we're breaking down their first round match up with the Padres on our latest podcast

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are back in the playoffs, so we're dusting off our Cardinals-centric podcasts once again as the team begins another quest for championship No. 12.

In this episode of the Cardinals Plus Podcast, Corey Miller, Frank Cusumano and Andy Mohler analyze the Cards' Wild Card round series with the Padres, look back on some classic postseason moments in this match up and give some keys for a Cardinals victory including a breakdown of the starting pitching decisions by manager Mike Shildt.

