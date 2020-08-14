Cardinals postpone Friday game in Chicago, will play doubleheader against White Sox Saturday

The Cardinals who have been quarantined will drive rental cars up to Chicago for the weekend series

CHICAGO — The return of Cardinals baseball will have to wait at least one more day due to COVID-19.

President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed Thursday night the team's game on Friday was postponed, and they would be playing a doubleheader on Saturday.

On Thursday, Mozeliak confirmed another staff member had tested positive bringing the total to 10 players and 8 staff members.

Mozeliak said the team would be driving up to Chicago, with some coming via bus, and those who were currently on the 40-man roster driving up in rental cars, to remain physically separated.

Mozeliak announced multiple roster moves to fill the active roster due to the large number of players on the COVID-19 IL, including the addition of top prospect Dylan Carlson to the roster. There are also coaching moves, including the return of Jose Oquendo to the team, where he will likely coach

The Cardinals are scheduled for six games in Chicago, with the first three against the White Sox and the last three against the Cubs. They’re set to return home and take on the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The Cardinals have not played a game since July 29 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the team. The total number of players and staff members infected in the organization is now at 17.

The Cardinals have played just five games this season.

On Monday, Major League Baseball announced the scheduled doubleheader between the Cardinals and Tigers wouldn’t happen Thursday in Detroit.

"MLB and the Club believe it is prudent to continue additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play," MLB said in a statement Monday.