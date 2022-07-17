Cardinals postpone Sunday's game due to rain, game will be played as doubleheader in September

The game was rescheduled for 12:15 on Sept. 17 as part of a split doubleheader.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will head into the All-Star break early after Sunday's game was postponed due to rain.

The Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds were scheduled to finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:15, but the game was scrapped due to ongoing rain. The decision was announced about 30 minutes before game time.

The game was rescheduled for 12:15 on Sept. 17 as part of a split doubleheader. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 6:15. The doubleheader will be part of a four-day, five-game series.

The Cardinals won the first two games of the final series before the All-Star break, outscoring the Reds 18-6. Entering Sunday, the Cardinals trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by one game in the National League Central.

On Saturday, All-Star Paul Goldschmidt hit is 300th career home run to help the Cardinals to an 11-3 win.

The home run was Goldschmidt’s 20th of the season and was the big blow in an early outburst by the Cardinals as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the second inning en route to the victory.

On Friday, the Cardinals walked away with a 7-3 win, but the game was a bit closer than the score indicates.

The Reds loaded the bases in the ninth inning, and with the tying run at the plate, Brandon Drury hit a fly ball to dead center that Dylan Carlson caught at the wall, just a couple feet shy of being a game-tying grand slam, to end the game.

Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Albert Pujols will represent the Cardinals at the All-Star Game Tuesday. Pujols will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday.