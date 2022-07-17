Cardinals postpone Sunday's game due to rain, game will be played as doubleheader in September

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals will head into the All-Star break early after Sunday's game was postponed due to rain.
The Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds were scheduled to finish their three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:15, but the game was scrapped due to ongoing rain. The decision was announced about 30 minutes before game time.
The game was rescheduled for 12:15 on Sept. 17 as part of a split doubleheader. The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 6:15. The doubleheader will be part of a four-day, five-game series.
The Cardinals won the first two games of the final series before the All-Star break, outscoring the Reds 18-6. Entering Sunday, the Cardinals trailed the Milwaukee Brewers by one game in the National League Central.
On Saturday, All-Star Paul Goldschmidt hit is 300th career home run to help the Cardinals to an 11-3 win.
The home run was Goldschmidt’s 20th of the season and was the big blow in an early outburst by the Cardinals as they jumped out to a 5-1 lead after the second inning en route to the victory.
On Friday, the Cardinals walked away with a 7-3 win, but the game was a bit closer than the score indicates.
The Reds loaded the bases in the ninth inning, and with the tying run at the plate, Brandon Drury hit a fly ball to dead center that Dylan Carlson caught at the wall, just a couple feet shy of being a game-tying grand slam, to end the game.
Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Albert Pujols will represent the Cardinals at the All-Star Game Tuesday. Pujols will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado was selected to the team but opted out of the event due to back soreness.