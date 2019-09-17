ST. LOUIS — The potential for October baseball is quickly approaching, and even though the Cardinals haven’t clinched a postseason spot, you can soon buy tickets for the games.

Tuesday morning, the Cardinals announced tickets for potential Wild Card and Division Series games will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 19 at noon St. Louis time.

Tickets will be available a cardinals.com and via phone at 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark app.

Fans can get early access to 2019 postseason seats by placing a deposit on new 2020 season tickets.

Based on the final standings, the Cards could host the National League Wild Card game on Tuesday, Oct. 1. There’s also the potential for up to three National League Division Series games from Oct. 3-9.

As of Tuesday morning, the Cards are in first place with a two-game lead over the Cubs in the Central Division.

LISTEN: Subscribe to 5 On Your Side's Sports Plus Podcast

Latest Cardinals headlines:

Ozuna uses bat, arm to power Cardinals to 4-2 win over Nationals

'It was really scary': Shildt, Martinez talk about breathing problems that sidelined closer

9th inning grand slam costs Cardinals in key game against Brewers

5 takeaways from the Cardinals' series loss to the Brewers

Opinion | How Adam Wainwright went from lost cause to comeback story of the year for the Cardinals

Mike Bush and Stan Musial talk hitting and harmonicas on the Sports Plus couch

Adam Wainwright nominated for Roberto Clemente Award